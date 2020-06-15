The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Temporarily Closed Due to A Mechanical Issue
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily closed due to a mechanical issue. The ferry halted service yesterday at 4:30 p.m. A mechanic is expected to be on-site first thing this morning to start repairs. Captain Jeremy Newsom is optimistic that repairs can be completed sometime today. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when service is able to resume. You can check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or at https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/