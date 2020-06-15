Weekend Cape County COVID19 Update
Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has reported 7 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 108 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. They also reported 5 new recoveries. This brings the total to 137 cases with 92 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 38 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 58 are in the City of Cape, and 41 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 58 are from close-contact to a known case, and 42 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 10 (6 recoveries)
- 2 new cases
Perry – 84 (58 recoveries)
- 5 new cases
Scott – 132 (89 recoveries, 11 deaths)
- 4 new cases
- 4 new recoveries
Stoddard – 114 (69 recoveries, 8 deaths)
- 1 new death
- 4 new cases
- 15 new recoveries