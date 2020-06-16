6-15-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 5 are in Johnson County and 2 are in Union County. There are 15 new recovered cases. All are in Pulaski County. S7HD reported a total of 275 cases, 172 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 16 (12 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)
- 5 new cases
- One male under 10, one female 10’s, one male 10’s, one female 20’s, one male 60’s
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 62 (48 recoveries)
- 15 new recoveries
Union: 168 (92 recoveries, 15 deaths)
- 2 new cases
- One male under 5, one male 30’s