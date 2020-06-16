Capaha Splash Pad Ribbon Cutting

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting at the new Capaha Park Splash Pad and restrooms yesterday. The ribbon cutting highlighted park improvements and the opening of the new Splash Pad funded through the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax funds. The Capaha Park Splash Pad has a capacity of 50 people, and is used on a first come first served basis. The Splash Pad will be open seasonally (May – October) from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. For more information on the Splash Pad, including rules and regulations, visit www.cityofcape.org/capahasplashpad.

