Continuation of Public Health Emergency Proclamation in Cape County

Today, Missouri is removing all statewide restrictions that have been in place during the COVID-19 outbreak as announced by Governor Parsons on June 11th. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center wants to remind you that the Public Health Emergency in Cape Girardeau County, as declared on March 27th remains in effect. The proclamation may be seen at www.cgcohealth.dept.com. COVID-19 is in our community with widespread community transmission; COVID-19 does not have any proven treatment or vaccine to mitigate the morbidity or mortality of the disease; and all residents and businesses are reminded that they should:

1. Continue to follow social distancing guidelines, maintaining a distance of least six feet

2. Continue implementation of personal protective measures, such as staying at home when ill, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask when in public or at work

3. Avoid all non-essential travel or travel to areas that have been affected by COVID-19; and

4. Avoid mass gatherings where social distancing cannot be maintained

All businesses should follow OSHA rules, regulations, and guidelines to protect workers from COVID-19.

