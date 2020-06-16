Fireworks Stands in Cape County need merchant’s license

The Cape Girardeau County Collector’s office reminds those planning to operate a fireworks stand in Cape Girardeau County that each location is required to have a county merchant’s license. The cost of each license is $25. The merchant license is available from either the Jackson office located in the Administrative Building, #1 Barton Square, Suite 303, or the Cape office located at 2311 Bloomfield Rd, Suite 102. Office hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm, including the noon hour, Monday thru Friday. Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from June 20 to July 10. However, each city may have a local ordinance stating different time frames. A state license is also required for each stand, owners may contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City for more information.

