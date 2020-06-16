Food Bank Holds Drive-Thru Food Distributions To Address Increased Demand Due to Covid-19
Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled three more Covid-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following business closures and temporary layoffs due to the outbreak of Covid-19.
The next Covid-19 Response Mobiles will be:
- Tuesday, June 16, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church of Perryville, 416 North Main Street, Perryville
- Wednesday, June 17, 4 p.m., Doniphan Fire Department, 124 West Jefferson, Doniphan
- Monday, June 22, 8:30 a.m., County Sheriff’s Office, 5 Basler Drive, Ste. Genevieve
Other mobile food pantry distributions held with partners include:
- Tuesday, June 16, 4 p.m., MRV Banks, 1505 North Mount Auburn, Cape Girardeau
- Thursday, June 18, 9 a.m., BNSF Railroad, VFW Building, 217 South Frisco, Chaffee
- Thursday, June 18, 5 p.m., Reaching All In Need (RAIN), 104 East Main, Portageville
- Friday, June 19, 4 p.m., 110 North Main, Gideon.
- Friday, June 19, 5 p.m., Delta Elementary School parking lot, 124 East McKinley Street, Delta.
- Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m., First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut, Doniphan.
- Saturday, June 20, 10 a.m., Advance United Methodist Church, 202 North Oak Drive, Advance
People who need food assistance should attend only the mobile held in the county where they live and should bring a photo ID and a piece of mail that shows proof of residence. Patrons should visit only one mobile per month and receive only one box per household. These will be drive-through distributions so people should stay in their vehicle but have a space cleared for a box of food.
Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, click on Get Help. The food bank also can help with applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed. For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.
People wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online at semofoodbank.org, click on Donate or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Flag donations for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.