The state is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses in order to boost economic recovery. The state’s economic development director Rob Dixon says there are signs of economic recovery.

He says the majority of the businesses he has talked to are using safety measures and social distancing, but Dixon urges all companies to have a plan for testing and contact tracing. The state reported a 6.5% increase in coronavirus cases over the past seven days.

