Tuesday, June 16th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Oklahoma police were looking for two people who allegedly became so enraged after getting the wrong order at a Sonic drive-thru that one shattered the glass front door. Police say the incident started over the wrong sauce on an order of Sonic chicken tenders.

The driver handed her food back to the Del City Sonic employee and pointed to the receipt after an exchange of words. “The store eventually said, ‘Hey, we are refusing you service,’” Major Arterbury stated. Minutes later, the food chain’s manager threw the cash back into the car and asked repeatedly for the pair to leave.

Surveillance video shows a man in the passenger seat hop out and start punching the window. The man was caught on camera reaching down onto the floor board and chucking a glass bottle straight at the employees, shattering the front door of the building. Del City Police reported that they have recently identified the two suspects.

