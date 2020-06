A driver was killed in a vehicle collision in New Madrid County early Monday morning. 64-year-old Randal Brands, of Portageville, and 84-year-old William Piatt, of Gideon, were both traveling eastbound on Highway F, west of Conran, before Brands hit the rear of Piatt’s bike. Piatt was pronounced dead at the scene.

