Mississippi County couple face rape, sodomy charges

A Bertrand couple face first-degree rape and sodomy charges following a multi-agency investigation in Mississippi County. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said an investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Investigations Unit led to the arrest of 40-year-old Martin Shaw and 40-year-old Christina Shaw. An individual came forward on Feb. 24th reporting that they were forced to do unwanted sexual acts with the Shaws. The individual said this happened to them on more than three different occasions spanning from Dec. 25, 2019, through Feb. 24. The victim told investigators the acts happened in the home, outside of the home, and in a vehicle parked outside the home. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Martin Shaw

Christina Shaw

