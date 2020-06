Missouri’s governor and state officials say initial unemployment claims have dropped from about 100-thousand in late March to about 20-thousand in early June. Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui addressed the issue during a Statehouse news conference yesterday.

The state fully reopened for business yesterday, and Director Hui has also announced the return of unemployment requirements.

