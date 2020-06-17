Over 1,000 Untested Sexual Assault Kits Sent to the Lab for Testing Since Late 2019

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt reported yesterday that his office, through the SAFE Kit Initiative, reached an important milestone in the effort to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Missouri. Since the first shipping event, held at the Springfield Police Department in December of 2019, 1,021 untested sexual assault kits that were identified in the SAFE Kit Initiative inventory have been shipped to the private lab in Virginia to be tested.

Shipping events have been held in O’Fallon, Lee’s Summit, Grandview, Springfield, Columbia, St. Joseph, Blue Springs, and Joplin, as well as the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office.

Regional shipping events will continue in the future as the Attorney General’s Office continues to work to gather and ship backlogged untested sexual assault kits to the lab for testing.

