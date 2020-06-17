The Stoddard Rangers Camp #2290 on Confederate monument at Iver’s Square

On June 12, 2020, KFVS-12 reported of a local activist who “demanded” that the Confederate monument located at Iver’s Square be removed. KFVS-12 referred to the monument as “controversial” and quoted the local activist who stated:

“The interesting thing about it is that it was placed at the foot of the old bridge. As a sign for people who were entering the town. It was like sort of an intimidation tactic that black people were not welcome here.”

Also included in the article posted on the tv station’s website was a disclosure stating that the activist was related to an employee of KFVS.

The Stoddard Rangers Camp #2290 has newspaper archives to investigate that accusation. The December 1, 1931, Sikeston Standard newspaper reported on the

monument’s dedication. The paper reported that the dedication service began with a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

One of the speakers was Senator Ralph Wammack of Bloomfield. Senator Wammack, the son of a Confederate veteran, who stated in his remarks that the war was:

“The most wasteful, and destructive agency known to man”.

The monument was placed to honor the Confederate soldiers of Southeast Missouri, there was no other agenda. It was never meant to degrade or serve as a

warning to African-Americans.

Interested parties might be surprised to learn that in the Jerry Ponder papers located in the Missouri State Historical Society archives is the account of Confederate Veteran Lindzy Dudley from Ripley County and who served in the 15th Missouri Cavalry, CSA.

Dudley stated that at the time of his surrender the 15th had 15 free African-Americans in their unit. Dudley also stated that Union authorities refused to accept their surrender because they considered them slaves and did

not issue them rations.

This is an inconvenient truth for demanding activists and their actions have proven that they care nothing for Union, African-American, or any American veteran for that matter.

On June 3, 2020, WBUR (Boston University Radio) reported that during recent riots in Boston, 16 statues and memorials were damaged including monuments to the 54th Massachusetts Infantry (an African-American regiment ), as well as the statue of Robert Gould Shaw (the unit’s commander). Also included in the damage report was the city’s 9/11 Memorial in Boston’s Public Garden.

On June 9, 2020, Reuters news service reported that during the May 30 protests in Washington, D.C. the Lincoln Memorial was vandalized.

“Demanding activists” are expanding their perpetually offended mission to include other historical monuments.

At the time of this writing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the statue of Columbus in the city’s Tower Grove Park has been removed.

When does it end? When all American history is erased.

In 1963 the U.S.House of Representatives reviewed a document entitled “Communist Goals for Taking Over America”. The document contained 45 distinct agendas for taking over the United States.

Item # 22 in the document stated that Communists should:

“Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms.”

