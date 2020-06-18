6-17-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update
Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 3 new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 112 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. There are also 5 new recoveries. This brings the total to 141 cases with 102 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 39 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 61 are in the City of Cape, and 41 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 59 are from close-contact to a known case, and 45 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 11 (7 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- 1 new recovery
Perry – 85 (66 recoveries)
- 1 new recovery
Scott – 145 (99 recoveries, 11 deaths)
- 5 new cases
- 9 new recoveries
Stoddard – 121 (76 recoveries, 8 deaths)
- 1 new case
- 1 new recovery