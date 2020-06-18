6-17-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new cases of COVID-19. One of the individuals is a female in her 20’s from Alexander County, and the other is a female in her 50’s from Pulaski County. There is 1 new recovered case in Alexander County. S7HD reported a total of 278 cases, 173 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 17 (13 recoveries)

1 new case Female 20’s

1 new recovery

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 64 (48 recoveries)

1 new case Female 50’s



Union: 168 (92 recoveries, 16 deaths)

