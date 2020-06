Governor Parson has requested President Trump’s approval of a major federal disaster declaration for 19 Missouri counties damaged by storms last month. Alisa Nelson reports.

Governor Parson is requesting Public Assistance for Bates, Butler, Carter, Dallas, Douglas, Dunklin, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Laclede, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Polk, Ripley, Shannon, Stoddard, Wayne, and Wright Counties.

