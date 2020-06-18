Longtime Scratchers Player Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

A spur-of-the-moment purchase led a Sikeston man to a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$1,000 In A Flash” Scratchers ticket purchased at Hucks Food Store in Cape Girardeau. Gary Atchley wasn’t planning to buy a ticket that day, but he said something told him to play it, and he did. “$1,000 In A Flash” is a $10 ticket with more than $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including a top prize of $1 million. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app. In the most recent fiscal year, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $8.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $866,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $8.1 went to education programs in the county.

