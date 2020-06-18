Missouri Releases $15 Million in Additional Funding for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP)

The state Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced an additional $15-million in funding for the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP). DSS Acting Director Jennifer Tidball tells Capitol reporters that the program assists low-income Missourians with payments for their summer cooling bills through September.

Tidball emphasizes that dangerously high temperatures can make homes unsafe. To be eligible for LIHEAP, low-income Missourians must have $3 thousand or less in bank and retirement accounts and have a household income of 135% or less of the federal poverty level. About 115-thousand Missouri households received LIHEAP assistance in the fiscal year 2019.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!