Wayne County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department are still searching for a man who has been missing since May. 34-year-old Patrick Chapman has been missing since May 1st, and was last seen in the Mill Spring area. He is a white, 5’8 male, with blue eyes and brown hair, and weighs around 155 lbs. The Sheriff’s Department, along with the County fire department, has sent teams and search parties to find him after his car was located, and anyone with information on Chapman or his whereabouts is asked to contact the department by calling 573-224-3219.

