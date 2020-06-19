6-18-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new deaths related to COVID19. One individual was a male in his 70’s and the other was a female in her 90’s, both from Union County. There is also 1 new case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is a male in his 60’s from Pulaski County. There no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 279 cases, 173 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 17 (13 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 65 (48 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- One male 60’s
Union: 168 (92 recoveries, 18 deaths)
- 2 new deaths
- One male 70’s
- One female 90’s