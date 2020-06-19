6-18-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 2 new deaths related to COVID19. One individual was a male in his 70’s and the other was a female in her 90’s, both from Union County. There is also 1 new case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is a male in his 60’s from Pulaski County. There no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 279 cases, 173 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 17 (13 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 65 (48 recoveries)

1 new case One male 60’s



Union: 168 (92 recoveries, 18 deaths)

2 new deaths One male 70’s One female 90’s



Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!