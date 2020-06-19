Cape Girardeau County missing person found

Around 1:30 yesterday afternoon, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Office received a call of a missing person that had wandered away from their residence. A search and rescue was initiated as Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, Cape Fire, and the Fruitland Fire Department set up a command center to begin directing the search. Multiple law enforcement and first responders converged on the area. During the search it was confirmed that the missing person was seen off Willow Branch Road and County Road 435. Around 4 p.m., members of the Jackson Police department located the missing person off of Sugar Maple Lane and returned them safely to their family.

