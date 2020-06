The Missouri Development Finance Board is considering whether to come up with ways to help some local Convention and Visitors Bureaus deal with the financial struggles of the coronavirus. Executive Director Bob Miserez says the St. Louis and Kansas City bureaus have contacted the board.

Miserez says the board is in early discussions with the bureaus and is working to get financial information from them.

