21 People Test Positive for COVID-19 at Bonne Terre Prison

16 inmates and five staff members at the maximum-security prison in Bonne Terre have tested positive for COVID-19. While the Bonne Terre prison has a general population, it’s also an intake facility for inmates who are arriving in prison from eastern Missouri. St. Francois County health director Amber Elliott describes the investigation as active and ongoing.

Elliott said that the 21 cases are asymptomatic. The Missouri Department of Corrections plans to do testing this week at two facilities in Fulton and at a prison in St. Joseph.

