6-19-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is from Alexander County and 8 are from Union County. There were 2 new recovered cases. One is from Alexander County and one is from Union County. S7HD reported a total of 288 cases, 175 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 18 (14 recoveries)

  • 1 new case
    • Female 30’s
  • 1 new recovery

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 65 (48 recoveries)

Union: 176 (93 recoveries, 18 deaths)

  • 8 new cases
    • One male 20’s, one female 40’s, one male 50’s, one female 50’s, one male 60’s, one male 70’s, one female 70’s, one male 80’s
  • 1 new recovery

