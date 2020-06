The Butler County Health Department is offering coronavirus tests through the next few months. Testing for COVID-19 will be performed for residents at the Butler County Health Department building throughout June and July. Testing will be performed through nasopharyngeal swabs. To register for a test, you must be 16 years of age or older. Registration is available at www.ButlerCountyHealth.org.

