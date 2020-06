A Tallapoosa driver was killed in a vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Friday. 60-year-old Danny Summerton was traveling down Route 62, west of Route J, before he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn and catch fire. Summerton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!