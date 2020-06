A food truck rally is heading to the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railroad depot, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting June 24th. The depot, at 252 E. Jackson Boulevard, will feature several vendors, including:

The Iron Mountain Whistle Stop Café

Molon Latte

The German Cook

Gabriel’s Italian Food & Wine

Speck Pizza & Street Food

LTs Street Tacos

Sammie’s Custom Sandwiches

Straight Line Swine BBQ

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!