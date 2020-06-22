Georgia Company Now Plans to Build New Hospital in Kennett, Instead of Renovating Old One

A Georgia company has announced that it now plans to demolish the former Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, and replace it with a $25-million full-service hospital. The company originally planned to renovate Twin Rivers, which closed in 2018. Consultant Kerry Noble says building a brand-new facility is best for safety code requirements.

Kennett’s mayor describes the plan as a big step forward for health care in southeast Missouri.

