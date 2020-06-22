Monday, June 22nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Scottish man was taken to court and fined for calling his ex-girlfriend’s new Irish boyfriend a “leprechaun” in a threatening email. 41-year-old Terry Myers appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court after he sent his ex-partner an email which made reference to the women’s new partner being Irish.

Susan Love, a public prosecutor with the ability to impose fiscal fines, said that Myers made “various threats to assault” the woman’s new partner in the email. Love additionally said that Myers referred to the new partner as a “leprechaun” in the email.

Myers pled guilty to sending a message that was grossly offensive, indecent, or menacing, and that he used offensive or derogatory language to refer to the woman’s new partner. The court found that Myers had committed a racially aggravated offense and he was fined £280 ($350).

