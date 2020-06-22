Public Health Officials Announce 658 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease June 21, 2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 658 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

Champaign County – 1 male 30s

Cook County – 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 females 50s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 136,762 cases, including 6,647 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 23,816 specimens for a total of 1,360,784. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 14–June 20 is 2%.

