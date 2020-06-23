4 arrested on burglary-related charges in Cape Girardeau

Between last Thursday (June 18th) and yesterday (June 22nd), Cape Girardeau County Sheriff deputies made headway in putting a stop to numerous burglary and stealing incidents that have been occurring in Cape Girardeau County and surrounding jurisdictions. Four people were arrested and charged during this time. 32-year-old Jason Goodman, of Jackson, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of stealing. 32-year-old Joshua Hormann, of Whitewater, was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of stealing. 39-year-old Misty Stewart, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. 33-year-old Lance Moore, of Millersville, was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of stealing. All are being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center on varying bonds.

