6-22-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is a female in her 40’s from Alexander County. One is a male in his 30’s and another is in his 40s, both from Pulaski County. There were no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 291 cases, 175 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 19 (13 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- female 40’s
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 67 (49 recoveries)
- 2 new cases
- male 30’s
- male 40’s
Union: 176 (93 recoveries, 18 deaths)