6-22-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is a female in her 40’s from Alexander County. One is a male in his 30’s and another is in his 40s, both from Pulaski County. There were no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 291 cases, 175 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 19 (13 recoveries)

1 new case female 40’s



Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 67 (49 recoveries)

2 new cases male 30’s male 40’s



Union: 176 (93 recoveries, 18 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!