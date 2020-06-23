Route NN in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance

Route NN in Perry County will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the bridge over South Fork Saline Creek. The bridge is between Peaceful Valley Drive and County Road 840. The work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily tomorrow through Friday. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

