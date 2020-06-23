Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest affidavit, a suspect who repeatedly identified himself as “Michael Corleone” was jailed for providing police with a false name.

Florida cops allege that 54-year-old James Ransom–carrying open containers of Natural Light beer and Captain Morgan rum–caused a disturbance Thursday night on the boardwalk at Indian Rocks Beach.

According to a sheriff’s deputy, Ransom was allegedly seen accosting and “yelling loudly at citizens.” After being detained, Ransom repeatedly told cops that his name was “Michael Corleone.”

In addition to being charged with providing a false name to law enforcement, he was also cited for disorderly intoxication. He pleaded no contest to both misdemeanor counts. After entering his plea, he was released from the county jail after serving two days in custody.

