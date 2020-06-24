6-23-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is a female in her 30’s from Alexander County. They also reported 6 new recovered cases. All are in Johnson County. S7HD reported a total of 292 cases, 181 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 20 (13 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- female 30’s
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (17 recoveries)
- 6 new recoveries
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 67 (49 recoveries)
Union: 176 (93 recoveries, 18 deaths)