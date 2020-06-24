Court Rules Lawsuit to Allow All Missourians to Vote by Mail Without a Notary During COVID-19 Can Proceed

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled the lawsuit seeking to allow all Missouri voters to vote by mail without a notary during COVID-19 can proceed. The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Missouri, and Missouri Voter Protection Coalition on behalf of the NAACP of Missouri, the League of Women Voters of Missouri, and several individuals. The state legislature recently expanded access to vote by mail to all voters during COVID-19 following the lawsuit, but did not exempt all voters from having to put their health at risk in order to satisfy the notary requirement.

