Fatal shooting in Oak Ridge under investigation by Cape Sheriff’s Office
A female victim has died as the result of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Oak Ridge. The shooting was reported to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Route KK. Members of the sheriff’s office were seen investigating the incident as caution tape surrounded a residence along U.S. 61 early yesterday evening. The woman was shot four times. The sheriff’s office is currently looking for 26-year-old Victor Grebing as a person of interest. Grebing is a 6 foot, white male with hazel eyes and weighs 180 lbs. He was last seen in the area of county road 525/532 by the New Bethel Church. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see or know the whereabouts of Grebing, do not approach him. Call the sheriff’s office immediately.