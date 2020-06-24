Missouri Hospital Association Warns Hospitals are Losing Billions of Dollars During Pandemic

The state hospital association says Missouri hospitals are losing a billion dollars in revenue every month during the pandemic. Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon says some rural hospitals operate on razor-thin margins even in good years.

Missouri hospitals have received about $3 billion in funding from the federal CARES Act. But the majority of that money is considered a loan and must be paid back.

