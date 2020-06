The American Red Cross is testing all blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies. Spokesman Joe Zydlo says the Red Cross has received several calls from Missourians who reported coronavirus symptoms but never took a test.

The tests will run until further notice. Donors are expected to get results in seven to 10 days.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!