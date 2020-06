A roadway in Stoddard County will be reduced while undergoing repairs. A section of Route U, from County Road 675 to Goldston Street, in Powe, will be reduced to one lane while crews perform drainage repairs. The work is scheduled to take place today from 7 am to 4 pm.

