Route 34 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for pavement repairs

Route 34 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews overlay the roadway. The section of roadway is from Highway 72 to County Road 347. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

