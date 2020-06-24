Wednesday, June 24th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Texas attorney is facing charges for allegedly egging the car of a judge — an admitted act of retribution over a stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Yollick, an attorney based in The Woodlands, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief in the March 27th incident that occurred as Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough left his office in Conroe.

“I threw one egg at Judge Keough’s car,” Yollick told The Post in an interview. “I did this for all the right reasons. Mark needed to get this message because he wasn’t listening to people.”

Yollick said he threw the egg at Keough’s Lexus SUV over the judge’s “unconstitutional” stay-at-home order in late March, which ran through April 17th, according to Keough’s office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!