6-24-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update
Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 1 new case of COVID19 in the county. There are 122 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases. They have also confirmed that there are 8 new recoveries. This brings the total to 156 cases with 126 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 47 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 69 are in the City of Cape, and 40 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 65 are from close-contact to a known case, and 49 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 12 (8 recoveries)
Perry – 120 (71 recoveries)
- 10 new cases
- 2 new recoveries
Scott – 153 (114 recoveries, 11 deaths)
- 1 new recovery
Stoddard – 128 (94 recoveries, 8 deaths)
- 3 new cases
- 1 new recovery