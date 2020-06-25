Fatal shooting in Oak Ridge under investigation by Cape Sheriff’s Office UPDATE suspect charged

A 26-year-old Jackson man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly forced entry into an Oak Ridge residence Tuesday and murdered his ex-girlfriend. Victor Grebing was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree burglary. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday afternoon from a residence on U.S. 61 near the intersection of Route KK reporting an altercation had occurred. Hailey Wipfler-Crook was found lying motionless on a bed after she had been shot multiple times. Three people were inside the residence when the homicide occurred. One witness reported he was in the kitchen when Grebing entered the residence and pointed a gun at him. The witness said Grebing then went downstairs and he heard four gunshots coming from the basement. The victim’s son was also downstairs when the homicide occurred. Grebing is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center without bond.

