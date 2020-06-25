MO Nursing homes may soon get promised $90 million in COVID-19 relief

When Missouri state legislators passed a special budget to direct federal stimulus spending, it included a $90 million placeholder for funds to help nursing homes cope with a virus that preys on its population of older, ill patrons. The supplemental budget passed on April 8th and the awaited help for the nursing homes may come soon. Since then, the estimate of nursing home needs has grown. Executive director of Missouri Healthcare Association Nikki Strong said that at the beginning of the crisis, nursing home needs were overlooked and underestimated. She said the facilities are now getting more access to testing, PPE’s and telemedicine, but can always use more.

Now, instead of the previous per diem formula, nursing homes will apply for reimbursement for actual costs like PPE or hazard pay.

