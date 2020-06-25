MoDOT Urges Missourians to Slow Down and to Put Cell Phones Down

The Missouri Department of Transportation says speed plays a key role in preventing pedestrian fatalities. The agency is conducting a public awareness campaign this week, urging you to slow down and to put your phone down. MoDOT’s Tara Van Loo says 110 pedestrians were killed in Missouri last year, while another 307 suffered serious injuries.

Traffic fatalities are also increasing in Missouri, despite the coronavirus outbreak and many people working from home. There have been 402 traffic fatalities in Missouri in 2020, compared to 359 at this time last year.

