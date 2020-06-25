Thursday, June 25th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A pizza joint in West Palm Beach, Florida was temporarily shuttered last week after state inspectors found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer. The dead reptile had been gifted to the owner of Pizza Mambo — and was being stored as a future snack in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food, according to an employee.

The pizza shop immediately trashed the creature when they were notified about the violation. In addition to the iguana problem, the pizza joint was hit with twenty-six other violations, including for rodent droppings and dead roaches. The restaurant, whose license expired December 1st, was also found to have food with “mold-like growth.”

