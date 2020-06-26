114 Bridges in Missouri’s $350 Million Bonding Plan Now Under Contract

More than one hundred bridges in Missouri’s $350-million bridge bonding plan are now under contract, and 13 have already been completed. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Director Patrick McKenna says another 58 bridges are currently under construction.

In 2019, Missouri lawmakers approved the $350-million bridge bonding plan, which is repairing or replacing 250 deteriorating bridges. McKenna says that MoDOT crews are staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more than four hundred active construction projects.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!