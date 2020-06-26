6-25-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 5 new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 127 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases. There are no new recoveries. This brings the total to 161 cases with 126 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 50 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 71 are in the City of Cape, and 40 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 65 are from close-contact to a known case, and 49 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 12 (8 recoveries)

Perry – 120 (71 recoveries)

Scott – 155 (117 recoveries, 11 deaths)

2 new cases

3 new recoveries

Stoddard – 129 (94 recoveries, 8 deaths)

1 new case

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!